Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)
Enterprise security and infrastructure teams managing APIs across hybrid deployments should prioritize F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform for its single policy engine that eliminates the sprawl of managing WAF rules separately in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform's programmable data planes and centralized analytics span PR.PS and PR.IR coverage, meaning you're not choosing between delivery performance and security posture. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS applications with minimal API exposure; you'll pay for orchestration capabilities you don't need.
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) vs Indusface AppTrana - WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..
Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense. Indusface AppTrana - WAF differentiates with 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is developed by F5. Indusface AppTrana - WAF is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) and Indusface AppTrana - WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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