Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)
Enterprise security and infrastructure teams managing APIs across hybrid deployments should prioritize F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform for its single policy engine that eliminates the sprawl of managing WAF rules separately in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform's programmable data planes and centralized analytics span PR.PS and PR.IR coverage, meaning you're not choosing between delivery performance and security posture. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS applications with minimal API exposure; you'll pay for orchestration capabilities you don't need.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
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Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in web application firewall (waf), api security and discovery. Akamai App & API Protector differentiates with Bot management and mitigation, Layer 7 DDoS protection, Adaptive Security Engine with automated threat updates. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) differentiates with Bot defense, Single policy management across deployments, Centralized visibility and analytics.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector integrates with Terraform, Postman. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) integrates with F5 BIG-IP, F5 NGINX, NVIDIA. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Akamai App & API Protector and F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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