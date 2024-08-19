Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..

F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.