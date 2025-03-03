A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.