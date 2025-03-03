A10 Networks ThreatX: Web app and API protection platform with WAF, bot, DDoS, and API security. built by A10 Networks. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF) protection, API protection with behavioral analytics and cataloguing, Bot protection against credential stuffing and scraping..

Indusface AppTrana - WAF: Managed WAF providing web app protection against DDoS, bots, and vulnerabilities. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include 24/7 managed Security Operations Center, AI-driven WAF rule engine with false positive reduction, DDoS attack mitigation and protection..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.