Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai Bot Manager is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs and web applications from credential stuffing and account takeover will get the most from Akamai Bot Manager, particularly those needing bot scoring that actually separates malicious traffic from legitimate automation. The behavior analysis engine runs at the edge with API-first access for DevSecOps teams, meaning detection happens before traffic reaches your origin and integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines. Skip this if you're looking for a bot solution that also handles DDoS mitigation or if you need heavy customization of detection rules across highly fragmented bot populations; Akamai's strength is in the known-bot directory and anomaly detection, not building bespoke rulesets from scratch.
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP)
Enterprise security and infrastructure teams managing APIs across hybrid deployments should prioritize F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform for its single policy engine that eliminates the sprawl of managing WAF rules separately in cloud, on-premises, and edge environments. The platform's programmable data planes and centralized analytics span PR.PS and PR.IR coverage, meaning you're not choosing between delivery performance and security posture. Skip this if your organization runs primarily SaaS applications with minimal API exposure; you'll pay for orchestration capabilities you don't need.
Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs
Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments
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Common questions about comparing Akamai Bot Manager vs F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai Bot Manager: Bot detection and mitigation solution protecting web apps and APIs. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends..
F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP): Platform for app delivery, security, API protection, and WAF across environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai Bot Manager differentiates with AI-based bot detection using behavior analysis and browser fingerprinting, Bot scoring system from 0 to 100 with configurable response strategies, Real-time reporting and analytics on bot traffic trends. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) differentiates with Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot defense.
Akamai Bot Manager is developed by Akamai. F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai Bot Manager and F5 Application Delivery and Security Platform (ADSP) serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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