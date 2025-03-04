Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..

Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.