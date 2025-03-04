Egress Prevent is a commercial email dlp tool by Egress. Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in misdirected email incidents will see immediate value in Egress Prevent's relationship mapping engine, which flags messages sent to wrong recipients before they land in inboxes. The tool's real-time point-of-send detection and Bayesian inference for continuous risk assessment directly address PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're stopping exfiltration at the moment of highest visibility. Skip this if your organization needs broader insider threat capabilities beyond email; Egress Prevent owns the send-time problem but doesn't replace behavioral analytics for lateral movement or cloud data access abuse.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
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Common questions about comparing Egress Prevent vs Messageware AttachView for your email dlp needs.
Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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