KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by KnowBe4. Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in email DLP false positives will find relief in KnowBe4 Prevent's behavioral AI that maps user relationships and communication patterns to separate signal from noise. The platform's real-time warnings at point of send catch both accidental misdirects and intentional exfiltration before messages leave the organization, addressing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring with actual behavioral context rather than just keyword matching. Skip this if your org needs DLP across cloud storage, endpoints, and web gateways; KnowBe4 Prevent is email-specific and won't replace a broader data security strategy.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
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Common questions about comparing KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention vs Messageware AttachView for your email dlp needs.
KnowBe4 Prevent Intelligent Data Loss Prevention: Email DLP solution using ML and behavioral AI to prevent data loss. built by KnowBe4. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI that learns individual user communication patterns, Real-time alerts and warnings within email clients at point of send, Misdirected email detection and prevention..
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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