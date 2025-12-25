INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
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Common questions about comparing INKY Outbound Mail Protection vs Messageware AttachView for your email dlp needs.
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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