INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..

Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.