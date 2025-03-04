Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
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Common questions about comparing Forcepoint Email DLP Solution vs Messageware AttachView for your email dlp needs.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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