Egress Prevent is a commercial email dlp tool by Egress. MailGuard ImageGuard is a commercial email dlp tool by MailGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in misdirected email incidents will see immediate value in Egress Prevent's relationship mapping engine, which flags messages sent to wrong recipients before they land in inboxes. The tool's real-time point-of-send detection and Bayesian inference for continuous risk assessment directly address PR.DS (data security) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you're stopping exfiltration at the moment of highest visibility. Skip this if your organization needs broader insider threat capabilities beyond email; Egress Prevent owns the send-time problem but doesn't replace behavioral analytics for lateral movement or cloud data access abuse.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing acceptable use policy enforcement will get the most from MailGuard ImageGuard because it catches illicit imagery in email before it hits archives or creates liability exposure. The tool scans all image files in real time across on-premises mail servers and logs sender/receiver metadata for compliance audits, directly supporting policy enforcement workflows that most DLP vendors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you need cloud-native SaaS deployment or detection capabilities that extend beyond image classification; ImageGuard is purpose-built for organizations with on-premises infrastructure and a specific mandate around visual content governance.
Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
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Common questions about comparing Egress Prevent vs MailGuard ImageGuard for your email dlp needs.
Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..
MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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