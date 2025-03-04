Egress Prevent: Outbound email DLP that prevents accidental & malicious data loss via email. built by Egress. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Misdirected email detection using relationship mapping, Mis-attached file detection with contextual ML, Data exfiltration detection and blocking..

MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.