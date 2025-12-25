INKY Outbound Mail Protection is a commercial email dlp tool by INKY Technology Corporation. MailGuard ImageGuard is a commercial email dlp tool by MailGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace will get the most from INKY Outbound Mail Protection because it actually catches insider data exfiltration before it leaves the network, not after breach forensics. The tool maps directly to NIST PR.DS Data Security controls with real-time sensitive data detection on outgoing email, and integrates natively with your existing cloud email stack without added infrastructure. Skip this if your primary concern is inbound phishing or if you need DLP that covers file shares and endpoints; INKY is deliberately email-egress focused.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing acceptable use policy enforcement will get the most from MailGuard ImageGuard because it catches illicit imagery in email before it hits archives or creates liability exposure. The tool scans all image files in real time across on-premises mail servers and logs sender/receiver metadata for compliance audits, directly supporting policy enforcement workflows that most DLP vendors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you need cloud-native SaaS deployment or detection capabilities that extend beyond image classification; ImageGuard is purpose-built for organizations with on-premises infrastructure and a specific mandate around visual content governance.
Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
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Common questions about comparing INKY Outbound Mail Protection vs MailGuard ImageGuard for your email dlp needs.
INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..
MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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