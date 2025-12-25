INKY Outbound Mail Protection: Outbound email security solution preventing data loss and insider threats. built by INKY Technology Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and analysis, Sensitive data detection in outgoing emails, Data leak prevention alerts..

MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.