Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. MailGuard ImageGuard is a commercial email dlp tool by MailGuard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing acceptable use policy enforcement will get the most from MailGuard ImageGuard because it catches illicit imagery in email before it hits archives or creates liability exposure. The tool scans all image files in real time across on-premises mail servers and logs sender/receiver metadata for compliance audits, directly supporting policy enforcement workflows that most DLP vendors treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you need cloud-native SaaS deployment or detection capabilities that extend beyond image classification; ImageGuard is purpose-built for organizations with on-premises infrastructure and a specific mandate around visual content governance.
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers.
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Common questions about comparing Forcepoint Email DLP Solution vs MailGuard ImageGuard for your email dlp needs.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
MailGuard ImageGuard: Real-time illicit image detection & policy compliance for email servers. built by MailGuard. headquartered in Australia. Core capabilities include Real-time scanning of all image files passing through email servers, Detection and classification of illicit/pornographic images, Identification and logging of high-risk senders and receivers..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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