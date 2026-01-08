Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents at scale need Edera AI Agents primarily for its hardware-level isolation of AI-generated code execution, which eliminates the sandbox-escape risk that makes most agentic AI deployments a compliance liability. AWS GovCloud availability and self-hosted VPC options mean you're not forced into a SaaS model for regulated workloads, and the Kubernetes integration lets you run this alongside existing infrastructure without architectural rewrites. Skip this if your AI agent use case is experimental or single-digit concurrency; the operational overhead only pays for itself when you're running dozens of agents continuously.