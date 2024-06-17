Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.