Adversa AI Agentic AI Security: AI security platform for red teaming AI agents, GenAI apps, and ML models. built by Adversa AI. Core capabilities include AI red teaming for agents, applications, and models, Threat modeling for AI systems, Security architecture review..

Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.