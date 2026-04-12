Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

ESET AI Skills Checker: Free tool that scans AI agent skill URLs for malicious activity before install. built by ESET. Core capabilities include Real-time AI skill URL analysis, Malicious activity detection before installation, Publisher reputation checking..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.