Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.