Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.