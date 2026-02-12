Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..

Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.