Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Dream AI Cyber Factory: National-scale AI cybersecurity platform for infrastructure protection. built by Dream Security. Core capabilities include Autonomous continuous monitoring and real-time response to cyber threats, Network scanning and asset mapping via Discovery App, Cyber Language Model (CLM) for asset classification by role, exposure, and impact..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.