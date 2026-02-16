Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acuvity RYNO is a commercial ai spm tool by Acuvity. Polymer AI Security is a commercial data loss prevention tool by Polymer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai spm fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents internally should pick Acuvity RYNO if shadow AI discovery and runtime governance are your actual pain points, not aspirational ones. The platform covers the full lifecycle,from finding unauthorized model usage to blocking prompt injection at runtime and enforcing data loss prevention across text, code, and images,which maps directly to ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0. Skip this if you need broad GenAI usage monitoring without enforcement teeth, or if your primary concern is vetting third-party AI vendors rather than controlling internal deployments.
Security teams protecting SaaS environments where AI agents access sensitive data should pick Polymer AI Security for its identity-aware access control that treats AI identities as seriously as human ones, a gap most runtime platforms ignore. The platform maps audit logs directly to HIPAA, SOC 2, CCPA, and GDPR without manual translation, and its shadow AI detection catches unauthorized LLM usage before it becomes a breach. Not the fit for organizations still running primarily on-premises infrastructure or those needing broader vulnerability management beyond data access and classification.
Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection
Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection
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Common questions about comparing Acuvity RYNO vs Polymer AI Security for your ai spm needs.
Acuvity RYNO: Gen AI security platform for visibility, governance, and runtime protection. built by Acuvity. Core capabilities include Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images..
Polymer AI Security: Runtime security platform for AI workflows and SaaS data protection. built by Polymer. Core capabilities include Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment..
Both serve the AI SPM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acuvity RYNO differentiates with Shadow AI discovery and governance, Real-time threat protection against prompt injection and jailbreaks, Data loss prevention across text, code, and images. Polymer AI Security differentiates with Identity-aware access management for human and AI identities, Continuous data classification and labeling, Real-time risk scoring and vulnerability assessment.
Acuvity RYNO is developed by Acuvity. Polymer AI Security is developed by Polymer. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acuvity RYNO and Polymer AI Security serve similar AI SPM use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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