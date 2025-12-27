Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.