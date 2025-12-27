Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing Diligent Policy Manager vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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