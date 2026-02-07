24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures is a commercial policy management tool by 24By7Security. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures
Startups and SMBs that lack dedicated compliance staff should use 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures to avoid writing policies from scratch; the vendor handles development, evaluation, and revision of security and privacy frameworks tied to specific regulatory requirements. The service directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Policy establishment function, which most early-stage teams skip entirely. Buyers expecting a self-service policy template library rather than vendor-led drafting and ongoing maintenance will be disappointed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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