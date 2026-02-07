24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..

Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.