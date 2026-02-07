24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures is a commercial policy management tool by 24By7Security. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that lack dedicated compliance staff should use 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures to avoid writing policies from scratch; the vendor handles development, evaluation, and revision of security and privacy frameworks tied to specific regulatory requirements. The service directly addresses NIST CSF 2.0's Policy establishment function, which most early-stage teams skip entirely. Buyers expecting a self-service policy template library rather than vendor-led drafting and ongoing maintenance will be disappointed.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing 24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
24By7Security Security & Privacy Policies and Procedures: Service for developing and maintaining security and privacy policies/procedures. built by 24By7Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Development of information security policies and procedures, Development of data privacy policies and procedures, Evaluation of existing policies for adequacy and thoroughness..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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