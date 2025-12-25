Allgress Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Allgress. Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in policy sprawl across business units need Allgress Policy Management because it actually enforces version control and prevents the "which policy is current" chaos that kills compliance audits. The platform maps policies to controls and surfaces gaps visually, covering NIST GV.PO and GV.OV functions that most policy tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or runs a single flat policy structure; the multi-unit orchestration and attestation workflows are overkill for simpler shops.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Policy Management vs Diligent Policy Manager for your policy management needs.
Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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