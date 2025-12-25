AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.