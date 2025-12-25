Allgress Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Allgress. Gatekeeper Library is a free policy management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in policy sprawl across business units need Allgress Policy Management because it actually enforces version control and prevents the "which policy is current" chaos that kills compliance audits. The platform maps policies to controls and surfaces gaps visually, covering NIST GV.PO and GV.OV functions that most policy tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or runs a single flat policy structure; the multi-unit orchestration and attestation workflows are overkill for simpler shops.
Platform engineers enforcing Kubernetes security policies at scale should choose Gatekeeper Library for its parameterized policy templates and native CRD integration, which let you define and extend controls without rebuilding from scratch. The 4,168 GitHub stars signal real adoption among teams actually running this in production, not just evaluating it. This is free, so cost isn't a barrier, but skip it if your security team needs policy management divorced from Kubernetes,Gatekeeper is admission control for K8s clusters, not a centralized policy engine for your entire infrastructure.
Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking
Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Policy Management vs Gatekeeper Library for your policy management needs.
Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..
Gatekeeper Library: Gatekeeper is a policy management tool for Kubernetes that provides an extensible, parameterized policy library and native Kubernetes CRDs for instantiating and extending the policy library..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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