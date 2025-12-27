Diligent Policy Manager is a commercial policy management tool by Diligent Corporation. Exostar PolicyPro is a commercial policy management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in policy sprawl will find real value in Diligent Policy Manager's automated attestation and version control; it eliminates the spreadsheet-and-email chaos that kills compliance programs. The tool maps directly to GV.PO governance requirements and tracks acknowledgment in real time, so you actually know who read what and when. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 employees or needs deep technical control mapping to specific NIST 800-53 controls; Diligent excels at the people and communication side of policy, not the technical framework alignment side.
Defense contractors and supply chain vendors managing CMMC compliance will find PolicyPro's questionnaire-driven approach saves months versus drafting policies from scratch, since the AI learns your existing control framework and regenerates policies as standards evolve. The tool covers CMMC Levels 1 through 3 with pre-built libraries aligned to NIST SP 800-171, eliminating the guesswork on what documentation actually satisfies auditors. Skip this if your organization needs policy management integrated with access controls or incident response workflows; PolicyPro owns the policy creation layer and stops there.
Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies
AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Diligent Policy Manager vs Exostar PolicyPro for your policy management needs.
Diligent Policy Manager: Policy management software for creating, deploying, and tracking policies. built by Diligent Corporation. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Configurable policy revision and approval workflows, Automated policy attestation and acknowledgment tracking, Policy version control and audit trails..
Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox