AlgoSec FireFlow: Automates firewall security policy change management from planning to validation. built by AlgoSec. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Zero-touch automated firewall policy change management, Inbound and outbound firewall rule management, Application-level change management (AppChange)..

Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..

Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.