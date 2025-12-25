Allgress Policy Management is a commercial policy management tool by Allgress. Exostar PolicyPro is a commercial policy management tool by Exostar. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best policy management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in policy sprawl across business units need Allgress Policy Management because it actually enforces version control and prevents the "which policy is current" chaos that kills compliance audits. The platform maps policies to controls and surfaces gaps visually, covering NIST GV.PO and GV.OV functions that most policy tools treat as afterthoughts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 employees or runs a single flat policy structure; the multi-unit orchestration and attestation workflows are overkill for simpler shops.
Defense contractors and supply chain vendors managing CMMC compliance will find PolicyPro's questionnaire-driven approach saves months versus drafting policies from scratch, since the AI learns your existing control framework and regenerates policies as standards evolve. The tool covers CMMC Levels 1 through 3 with pre-built libraries aligned to NIST SP 800-171, eliminating the guesswork on what documentation actually satisfies auditors. Skip this if your organization needs policy management integrated with access controls or incident response workflows; PolicyPro owns the policy creation layer and stops there.
Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking
AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies.
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Common questions about comparing Allgress Policy Management vs Exostar PolicyPro for your policy management needs.
Allgress Policy Management: Policy management platform for lifecycle management and compliance tracking. built by Allgress. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Policy lifecycle management from definition to publishing, Version control and archiving for policy documents, Microsoft Word document importer with formatting preservation..
Exostar PolicyPro: AI-powered tool for creating NIST SP 800-171 & CMMC-compliant policies. built by Exostar. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Guided policy generation via questionnaire-based workflow (no static templates), Pre-built policy library aligned to CMMC and NIST SP 800-171, AI-powered policy optimization using existing documents as context..
Both serve the Policy Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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