Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.