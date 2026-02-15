AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Daxa.ai Proxima is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Daxa.ai. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Security teams deploying multiple LLMs internally will find Daxa.ai Proxima valuable for preventing accidental data leakage into AI models, which most orgs still handle through policy alone. It covers the full data flow,prompt and response monitoring with real-time PII redaction,and maintains audit trails that satisfy GV.PO and DE.CM requirements without requiring model retraining or API changes. Skip this if your LLM use is limited to a single, heavily vetted vendor tool or if you need detection capabilities that extend beyond the data gateway layer into model behavior itself.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data.
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Daxa.ai Proxima for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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