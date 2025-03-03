Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..

Prancer Unified White-Box + Black-Box: Unified white-box and black-box testing platform for exploitable risks. built by Prancer Enterprise. Core capabilities include White-box intelligence from code, dependencies, infrastructure, and cloud, Black-box validation through AI-driven web and API penetration testing, SwarmHack autonomous exploit validation engine..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.