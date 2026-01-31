CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..

DeepKeep for AI Applications: Security platform for AI applications across development and production. built by DeepKeep. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Security for AI applications across full lifecycle, Policy enforcement in development pipeline, Application-level AI behavior monitoring..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.