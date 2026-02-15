AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. CyCraft XecGuard is a commercial llm guardrails tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying internal LLM applications need XecGuard specifically because prompt injection attacks bypass traditional perimeter controls and jailbreak attempts expose proprietary system prompts; this tool blocks both in real time before an LLM ever processes malicious input. The LoRA adapter architecture means integration takes weeks not months, and CyCraft's red teaming assessment catches attack vectors your team hasn't thought to test yet. Skip this if you're still evaluating whether to use LLMs at all, or if you need guardrails that also handle output filtering and hallucination detection; XecGuard focuses the input side.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs CyCraft XecGuard for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
CyCraft XecGuard: AI guardrail module protecting LLMs from prompt injection and jailbreak attacks. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Prompt injection attack detection and blocking, Prompt extraction attack prevention, Jailbreak attack defense..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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