Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible: Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks. built by Cyber Crucible. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data theft prevention on desktops, servers, and cloud environments, Ransomware encryption blocking without human intervention, Identity theft prevention for tokens, credentials, and keys..

CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.