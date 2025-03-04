AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..

Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible: Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks. built by Cyber Crucible. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data theft prevention on desktops, servers, and cloud environments, Ransomware encryption blocking without human intervention, Identity theft prevention for tokens, credentials, and keys..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.