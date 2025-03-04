AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in alert volume will see the difference in CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint's 3-minute ticket opening and autonomous case management; the AI-driven incident summarization cuts investigation time by removing the manual triage work that kills your MTTI. The vendor's focus on AD privilege monitoring and attack path visualization gives you the root cause without the noise most EDR platforms generate. Skip this if your team needs integrated SOAR orchestration or recovery automation; XCockpit prioritizes detection and analysis over response execution.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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