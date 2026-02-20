AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security: eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include eBPF-based kernel-level enforcement to intercept and block malicious activity, On-device AI inference for autonomous, inline protection in milliseconds, Low system footprint agent (<5% CPU, <250 MB RAM) implemented in Rust..

Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible: Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks. built by Cyber Crucible. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data theft prevention on desktops, servers, and cloud environments, Ransomware encryption blocking without human intervention, Identity theft prevention for tokens, credentials, and keys..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.