1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by CyCraft Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in alert volume will see the difference in CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint's 3-minute ticket opening and autonomous case management; the AI-driven incident summarization cuts investigation time by removing the manual triage work that kills your MTTI. The vendor's focus on AD privilege monitoring and attack path visualization gives you the root cause without the noise most EDR platforms generate. Skip this if your team needs integrated SOAR orchestration or recovery automation; XCockpit prioritizes detection and analysis over response execution.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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