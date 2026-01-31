Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..

CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint: AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management. built by CyCraft Technology. headquartered in Taiwan. Core capabilities include Endpoint threat monitoring and Active Directory privileged account activity monitoring, Real-time detection of hacker attack techniques, Autonomous case management with event-oriented analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.