1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..

Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.