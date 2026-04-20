1stProtect.ai is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by 1stProtect.ai. Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Cyber adAPT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated incident response staff should pick Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ for its behavior-based detection that stops attacks automatically rather than just flagging them. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation. Skip this if your organization needs forensics-first investigation workflows or has the headcount to manually validate and remediate threats; the proactive automation here trades investigative depth for speed and doesn't compensate for thin security operations.
Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable.
Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints
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Common questions about comparing 1stProtect.ai vs Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
1stProtect.ai: Runtime enforcement platform with 22 modules on one SIGMA engine, offline-capable. built by 1stProtect.ai. Core capabilities include Single user-space SIGMA engine replacing multiple legacy security engines (EPP, EDR, DLP, IAM, ITDR, SASE), 22 protection modules covering credential theft, ransomware, data exfiltration, process injection, browser attacks, and agent self-defense, Offline-first policy enforcement with local policy engine cached in kernel memory — no cloud dependency required..
Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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