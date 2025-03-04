AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Cyber adAPT. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™
SMB and mid-market teams without dedicated incident response staff should pick Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ for its behavior-based detection that stops attacks automatically rather than just flagging them. The tool covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident mitigation. Skip this if your organization needs forensics-first investigation workflows or has the headcount to manually validate and remediate threats; the proactive automation here trades investigative depth for speed and doesn't compensate for thin security operations.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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