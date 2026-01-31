Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™: Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints. built by Cyber adAPT. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Behavior-based detection technology, Forensics data repository, Predictive algorithms for threat analysis..

Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible: Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks. built by Cyber Crucible. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated data theft prevention on desktops, servers, and cloud environments, Ransomware encryption blocking without human intervention, Identity theft prevention for tokens, credentials, and keys..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.