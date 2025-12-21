Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast ContrastProtect is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Contrast One is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs and microservices need ContrastProtect's runtime blocking because attacks get stopped at execution, not logged days later in a SIEM. The product embeds instrumentation directly in application code and delivers line-of-code visibility on active exploits, which means your incident response team actually knows what to fix instead of debating findings in a backlog. Skip this if your priority is vulnerability scanning before production; ContrastProtect assumes you need protection running live against zero-days and known exploits that your WAF already missed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling complex API estates will get the most from Contrast One, where runtime vulnerability detection actually prioritizes what matters by correlating observed attack routes with exploitability rather than flooding you with CVE noise. The platform scores strongly on NIST Continuous Monitoring and Risk Assessment, reflecting its strength in reducing triage overhead through guided remediation workflows. Skip this if your org runs mostly monolithic applications on-premises; Contrast One is built for distributed, cloud-native architectures where traditional static scanning leaves blind spots.
Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
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Common questions about comparing Contrast ContrastProtect vs Contrast One for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..
Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast ContrastProtect differentiates with Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code. Contrast One differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response.
Contrast ContrastProtect is developed by Contrast Security. Contrast One is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast ContrastProtect and Contrast One serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover Zero Day. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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