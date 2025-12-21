Contrast ContrastProtect: Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for apps and APIs. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Real-time attack blocking at point of execution, Zero-day exploit protection, Security instrumentation embedded in application code..

Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.