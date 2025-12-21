Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast One is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling complex API estates will get the most from Contrast One, where runtime vulnerability detection actually prioritizes what matters by correlating observed attack routes with exploitability rather than flooding you with CVE noise. The platform scores strongly on NIST Continuous Monitoring and Risk Assessment, reflecting its strength in reducing triage overhead through guided remediation workflows. Skip this if your org runs mostly monolithic applications on-premises; Contrast One is built for distributed, cloud-native architectures where traditional static scanning leaves blind spots.
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST)
Development teams already running Datadog APM will see immediate payoff from Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) because vulnerability findings flow directly into the observability context you're already using, cutting investigation time versus bolted-on IAST tools. The integration eliminates the context-switching that kills adoption of security findings in dev workflows. Skip this if your organization uses a different APM vendor or runs applications Datadog doesn't instrument well; you'll be retrofitting data flow analysis onto a platform that wasn't designed around your stack.
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications
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Common questions about comparing Contrast One vs Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..
Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast One differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) differentiates with Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring.
Contrast One is developed by Contrast Security. Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast One and Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST) serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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