Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..

Datadog Runtime Code Analysis (IAST): IAST solution for runtime code vulnerability detection in applications. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Runtime code vulnerability detection, Application instrumentation for security analysis, Real-time code execution monitoring..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.