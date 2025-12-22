CloudMatos Aegis Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by CloudMatos. Edera AI Agents is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Edera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying multi-agent AI systems need CloudMatos Aegis Gateway because it's the only runtime control point that actually stops agent actions before they happen, not after; parameter-level API access control and sub-20ms policy evaluation mean you can enforce governance at the speed agents operate. The tool covers all five NIST CSF 2.0 categories across access control, data protection, and continuous monitoring, with immutable audit logs that satisfy compliance requirements without friction. Skip this if your AI systems are still single-agent or if you're looking for a detection-only solution; Aegis Gateway is built for enforcement, not visibility.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents at scale need Edera AI Agents primarily for its hardware-level isolation of AI-generated code execution, which eliminates the sandbox-escape risk that makes most agentic AI deployments a compliance liability. AWS GovCloud availability and self-hosted VPC options mean you're not forced into a SaaS model for regulated workloads, and the Kubernetes integration lets you run this alongside existing infrastructure without architectural rewrites. Skip this if your AI agent use case is experimental or single-digit concurrency; the operational overhead only pays for itself when you're running dozens of agents continuously.
Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement
Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads.
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Common questions about comparing CloudMatos Aegis Gateway vs Edera AI Agents for your agentic ai security needs.
CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..
Edera AI Agents: Secure infrastructure for deploying and executing AI agent workloads. built by Edera. Core capabilities include Hardware-level isolation for AI-generated code execution, Ephemeral sandbox environments, Persistent execution with state maintenance..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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