Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

CloudMatos Aegis Gateway: Runtime security gateway for multi-agent AI systems with policy enforcement. built by CloudMatos. Core capabilities include Real-time policy enforcement for AI agent actions, Parameter-level API access control, Human-in-the-loop approval workflows for high-risk operations..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.