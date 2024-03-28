Security teams investigating cloud incidents without a dedicated forensics workflow will find Cloud Sniper's appeal in its free tier and centralized correlation engine that connects incidents across multiple cloud providers without requiring agents. The 188 GitHub stars reflect active community validation around its automation capabilities for response actions. Skip this if you need deep integrations with your existing SOAR platform or run primarily on-premises infrastructure; Cloud Sniper is built for teams that can tolerate some manual enrichment work in exchange for lower operational overhead.

Wiz Defend

Enterprise security teams dealing with cloud incident response at scale should pick Wiz Defend for its forensic depth; most cloud detection tools stop at alerting, but this one collects and analyzes the runtime data needed to actually prove what happened and contain it. The NIST RS.AN and RS.MI coverage reflects real investigation and mitigation capability, not just detection. Skip this if your team runs mostly on-premise infrastructure or needs primary workload vulnerability scanning; Wiz Defend assumes you already have detection tools firing and need someone to make sense of them fast.