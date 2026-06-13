Copperhelm: Agentic AI platform for autonomous cloud security investigation & remediation. built by Copperhelm. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for cloud security investigation and remediation, Context Lake: real-time cloud ontology mapping multi-account cloud architecture, System Agent: connects to live workloads, inspects active processes and in-memory code..

Wiz Defend: Cloud threat detection & response platform with runtime monitoring & forensics. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include eBPF-powered runtime workload protection, Cloud and SaaS log analysis, Kubernetes runtime protection with file integrity monitoring and drift detection..

Both serve the Cloud Investigation and Response Automation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.